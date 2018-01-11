Ticker
Commission wants EU to invest €1bn in supercomputing
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission proposed on Thursday that in the next three years the EU and its member states invest around €1bn of public money in a new fund for developing supercomputers. Digital commissioner Mariya Gabriel said in a press conference that supercomputers are needed to remain competitive. "We cannot risk being dependent on third countries for these computers," she said. Europe is currently lagging behind in supercomputing.