By EUOBSERVER

European Parliament party leaders Weber, Pittella, Verhofstadt and Lamberts have jointly asked parliament president Antonio Tajani to remove Polish MEP Ryszard Czarnecki from his position as parliament vice-president after he likened MEP Roza Thun to a "szmalcownik" and refused to apologise. The term refers to a person selling out Jewish people to Nazi occupiers during the second world war. A vice-president can be removed in cases of "serious misconduct".