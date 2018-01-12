Ticker
Parliament leaders want Polish vice president removed
By EUOBSERVER
European Parliament party leaders Weber, Pittella, Verhofstadt and Lamberts have jointly asked parliament president Antonio Tajani to remove Polish MEP Ryszard Czarnecki from his position as parliament vice-president after he likened MEP Roza Thun to a "szmalcownik" and refused to apologise. The term refers to a person selling out Jewish people to Nazi occupiers during the second world war. A vice-president can be removed in cases of "serious misconduct".