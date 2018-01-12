Friday

Parliament leaders want Polish vice president removed

European Parliament party leaders Weber, Pittella, Verhofstadt and Lamberts have jointly asked parliament president Antonio Tajani to remove Polish MEP Ryszard Czarnecki from his position as parliament vice-president after he likened MEP Roza Thun to a "szmalcownik" and refused to apologise. The term refers to a person selling out Jewish people to Nazi occupiers during the second world war. A vice-president can be removed in cases of "serious misconduct".

Bulgaria to take first steps towards euro

Bulgaria joining the single currency "will not result in any additional risk for the euro system", its finance minister said. The country's lev currency has been pegged to the euro since 1997, making it already highly dependent on ECB policy.

EU recycles old promise to fund supercomputers

The European Commission promised that the EU would spend around €1bn in public funding on the development of 'supercomputers', but a closer look at the legal documents revealed that this is based on old promises.

Trump says US could stay in Paris deal

President Donald Trump hinted that the US could 'conceivably' stay in the Paris climate change agreement, during a meeting in which Norway's PM pointed out the sales of US-made Tesla electric cars in her country.

