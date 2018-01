By EUOBSERVER

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has told Channel 5's The Wright Stuff that a fresh Brexit referendum could "kill off" the Remain campaign for a generation. Pro-EU campaigners said "support is growing" for another referendum, while Farage's former UKIP colleagues dismissed the Brexit2 referendum suggestion and Downing Street said: "We will not be having a second referendum", according to the BBC.