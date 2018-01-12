Ticker
MEPs investigating Maltese murder release damning report
By EUOBSERVER
The MEP delegation in Malta to investigate rule of law issues in the aftermath of the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has released a highly-critical report about the country, calling on the European Commission to assess whether Maltese authorities are fully compliant with the European anti-money laundering directive country's banks, and ensure the protection of media freedom and assess the implications of Malta selling European citizenship.