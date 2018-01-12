Friday

Romania PM sparks row with Hungary over minorities

By

Hungary's foreign minister Peter Szijjarto has called Romanian prime minister Mihai Tudose's provocative statement on an ethnic Hungarian group, the Szeklers, "totally unacceptable" and "unworthy of the 21st century". Tudose said that "if the Szekler flag flies on institutions there, they'll all fly next to the flag." In Hungary, it was taken to mean that they should be hanged. Hungary on Friday had summoned Romania's ambassador over the issue.

Bulgaria takes over, Germany's SPD votes This WEEK

While Bulgaria and Ireland present themselves at next week's plenary at the European Parliament, Germany's Social Democrats will decide if the preliminary coalition deal with Merkel is good enough.

German coalition deal aims for 'Macron-lite' EU renewal

Merkel and Schulz clear the first hurdle of coalition talks, but the SPD's full membership backing is still needed. The likely coalition parties express support for Macron's eurozone reform ideas, but remain cautious.

