By EUOBSERVER

Hungary's foreign minister Peter Szijjarto has called Romanian prime minister Mihai Tudose's provocative statement on an ethnic Hungarian group, the Szeklers, "totally unacceptable" and "unworthy of the 21st century". Tudose said that "if the Szekler flag flies on institutions there, they'll all fly next to the flag." In Hungary, it was taken to mean that they should be hanged. Hungary on Friday had summoned Romania's ambassador over the issue.