Portugal opposition elects new leader

By

The former mayor of Porto, Rui Rio, was elected on Saturday to head Portugal's centre-right Social Democrats opposition party. Rio said he did not oppose the possibility of supporting a minority government with the centre-left Socialist party. The austerity-hit country is set to have a general election next year. The current minority Socialist government has reversed many of the austerity policies first launched under the previous centre-right leadership.

Analysis

Macron's Chinese 'game of influence'

On his recent visit to China, the French president tried to take advantage of Beijing's 'divide and rule' EU approach and become the country's main interlocutor with Europe - while also calling for more EU coordination.

Opinion

EU's 'old men' must pressure on Poland on abortion rights

Despite fresh crackdowns on Poland's already restrictive abortion laws, EU commission president Juncker did not raise the issue with the new Polish PM Morawiecki - perhaps because it was an all-male event?

Bulgaria's corruption problem mars EU presidency start

A dispute between the government and the president over an anti-corruption law has put the spotlight on one of the Bulgaria's main problems - just as it is trying to showcase its economic and social progress.

  1. Spanish anti-mafia prosecutor targets Russian officials
  2. Madrid to continue direct rule if Puigdemont re-elected
  3. Major variations in online banking take-up across EU
  4. No second EU referendum, says Corbyn
  5. German ministry warns against EU parliament's Dublin reform
  6. Vienna marches against far-right FPO party
  7. UK should pay more for Calais migrants, says French minister
