Ticker
Portugal opposition elects new leader
By EUOBSERVER
The former mayor of Porto, Rui Rio, was elected on Saturday to head Portugal's centre-right Social Democrats opposition party. Rio said he did not oppose the possibility of supporting a minority government with the centre-left Socialist party. The austerity-hit country is set to have a general election next year. The current minority Socialist government has reversed many of the austerity policies first launched under the previous centre-right leadership.