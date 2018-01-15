By EUOBSERVER

French interior minister Gerard Collomb on Sunday said Britain should shoulder more of the costs for migrants hoping to cross the English Channel from the French port city of Calais. Speaking to the Le Parisien daily, Collomb said he wanted to revamp the 2003 Touquet accords. The accords are a bilateral agreement that allow the UK to set up border controls in France. Several hundred migrants are amassed near Calais.