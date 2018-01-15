Monday

15th Jan 2018

UK should pay more for Calais migrants, says French minister

By

French interior minister Gerard Collomb on Sunday said Britain should shoulder more of the costs for migrants hoping to cross the English Channel from the French port city of Calais. Speaking to the Le Parisien daily, Collomb said he wanted to revamp the 2003 Touquet accords. The accords are a bilateral agreement that allow the UK to set up border controls in France. Several hundred migrants are amassed near Calais.

Bulgaria's corruption problem mars EU presidency start

A dispute between the government and the president over an anti-corruption law has put the spotlight on one of the Bulgaria's main problems - just as it is trying to showcase its economic and social progress.

Bulgaria takes over, Germany's SPD votes This WEEK

While Bulgaria and Ireland present themselves at next week's plenary at the European Parliament, Germany's Social Democrats will decide if the preliminary coalition deal with Merkel is good enough.

German coalition deal aims for 'Macron-lite' EU renewal

Merkel and Schulz clear the first hurdle of coalition talks, but the SPD's full membership backing is still needed. The likely coalition parties express support for Macron's eurozone reform ideas, but remain cautious.

