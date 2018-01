By EUOBSERVER

Around half (51%) of adult Europeans use internet banking, according to statistics published by Eurostat on Monday. Internet banking is particularly popular among 25 to 34 year olds, with 68% paying online. Internet banking is most common in Denmark (90%) and the Netherlands (89%), followed by the other Nordic countries - Finland (87%) and Sweden (86%). The lowest shares were registered in Bulgaria (5%) and Romania (7%).