By EUOBSERVER

Spain has opened an investigation into complaints that Russian officials laundered €30 million of stolen money through the EU country as part of a wider scam exposed by the late Russian whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky. Spanish prosecutor Jose Grinda, known for previous cases against the Russian mafia in Spain, is to head the new probe, amid ongoing investigations into the money trail in Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Switzerland, and the US.