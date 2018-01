By EUOBSERVER

A majority (21-8) of SPD's Berlin board members has voted against a new 'Grand Coalition' as agreed by CDU, CSU and SPD leaders on Friday, while in Brandenburg a majority (9-2) approved the deal, reported Spiegel. A 600-strong SPD congress in Bonn will vote on the deal on Sunday. SPD dropped one point to 18.5 percent in polls compared to last week, according to an Bild/Insa poll on Tuesday.