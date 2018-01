By EUOBSERVER

Belgian Liberal MEP Guy Verhofstadt scolded Polish conservative MEP Ryszard Czarnecki for not apologising on Tuesday in his first speech in the parliament plenary since comparing another Polish colleague, Roza Thun, to Poles that blackmailed hidden Jews during World War II. Czarnecki spoke at a debate about Estonia's presidency before Verhofstadt and had no opportunity to reply to what Verhofstadt called a "scandalous" remark.