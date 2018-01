By EUOBSERVER

The EU and US have urged all sides to remain "calm" and for Kosovo authorities to bring to justice the killers of Oliver Ivanovic, a Kosovar Serb politician, who was shot dead in Mitrovica, Kosovo, on Tuesday. The killing broke off EU-mediated Serb Kosovar talks on better relations in Brussels the same day, with Serbia calling the murder a "terrorist act aimed at provoking ... conflict."