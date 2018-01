By EUOBSERVER

French president Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that the Dublin system, the EU's asylum mechanism, was "incoherent". But he said that it should not be dismantled as long as national legislation in the EU has not converged. Macron was speaking in Calais, northern France, where thousands of migrants are waiting to go the the UK. He said that "in no case" he would let a new so-called 'jungle' be created.