Ticker
Romania's ruling party nominates MEP as new PM
By EUOBSERVER
Romania's ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) on Tuesday nominated MEP Viorica Dancila as new prime minister, after Mihai Tudose stepped down following a row with the party leadership, Reuters reported. Dancila, 54, is a close ally of the powerful PSD leader Liviu Dragnea, who is barred from becoming prime minister himself because of a vote-rigging conviction. The socialist Dancila is vice-chair of the European Parliament's agriculture committee.