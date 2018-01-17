Wednesday

17th Jan 2018

Ticker

Danish fishing communities to be hit hard by Brexit, says report

A new report from Aaborg University estimated the consequences of Brexit in four Danish fishing ports and their communities at costing up to 1bn kroner (€1.3m) annually and the loss of 800 jobs. "A hard Brexit, closing of access to British waters, will have major financial consequences for Danish fishing," said fisheries minister Karen Ellemann, hoping for a 'Norwegian deal' preserving access to fishing in British waters post-Brexit.

'No backsliding' on Brexit promise, Irish PM warns

Leo Varadkar, the first leader to address MEPs in a series of speeches on the EU's future, pledged to close tax loopholes, pay more into the EU budget, and keep London to its word on Northern Ireland.

Commission and council dig in on GMO opt-outs

The European Commission and the EU's national governments pass each other the buck on who should move first on a heavily-criticised proposal on the use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in food.

Macron eyes France-UK border agreement

French president Macron wants the UK to take in more refugees as he revisits the 2003 Le Touquet agreement, which allows British border controls to take place inside French territory.

