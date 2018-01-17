By EUOBSERVER

A new report from Aaborg University estimated the consequences of Brexit in four Danish fishing ports and their communities at costing up to 1bn kroner (€1.3m) annually and the loss of 800 jobs. "A hard Brexit, closing of access to British waters, will have major financial consequences for Danish fishing," said fisheries minister Karen Ellemann, hoping for a 'Norwegian deal' preserving access to fishing in British waters post-Brexit.