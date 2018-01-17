Wednesday

17th Jan 2018

Danish fishing communities to be hit hard by Brexit, says report

By

A new report from Aaborg University estimated the consequences of Brexit in four Danish fishing ports and their communities at costing up to 1bn kroner (€1.3m) annually and the loss of 800 jobs. "A hard Brexit, closing of access to British waters, will have major financial consequences for Danish fishing," said fisheries minister Karen Ellemann, hoping for a 'Norwegian deal' preserving access to fishing in British waters post-Brexit.

Macron eyes France-UK border agreement

French president Macron wants the UK to take in more refugees as he revisits the 2003 Le Touquet agreement, which allows British border controls to take place inside French territory.

Catalonia prepares for rule by Skype

The two biggest parties in Catalonia have vowed to put Puigdemont back in office despite Madrid's threat to maintain direct rule.

