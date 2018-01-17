Ticker
EPP group calls for 'European Netflix'
By EUOBSERVER
The leader of the centre-right European People's Party group in the European Parliament has called for the creation of a "European Netflix", referring to the American online streaming service. "A 'European Netflix' can promote the unique European creativity and variety and encourage a common understanding of the unity in diversity. It's either a Europe sticking to its cultural richness or no Europe at all," Manfred Weber said on Wednesday.