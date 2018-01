By EUOBSERVER

Annual inflation in the eurozone was 1.4% in December, Eurostat said Wednesday. This is down from 1.5% in November, but up from 1.1% a year before. The aim of the European Central Bank policies is to have inflation "below but close to 2 percent". For the whole of the EU, annual inflation was 1.7% in December, compared to 1.8% in November and 1.2% a year before.