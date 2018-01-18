Ticker
Merkel and Kurz align conservative positions on Europe
By EUOBSERVER
Germany and Austria want to reduce illegal migration and strengthen the external borders of the European Union, Germany's conservative chancellor Angela Merkel agreed with Austria's new conservative chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, in Berlin on his first official visit on Wednesday. The conservative leaders also agreed to align positions ahead of talks on the next seven-year EU budget. Austria takes over the EU presidency in the second half of 2018.