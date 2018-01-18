Thursday

Merkel and Kurz align conservative positions on Europe

By

Germany and Austria want to reduce illegal migration and strengthen the external borders of the European Union, Germany's conservative chancellor Angela Merkel agreed with Austria's new conservative chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, in Berlin on his first official visit on Wednesday. The conservative leaders also agreed to align positions ahead of talks on the next seven-year EU budget. Austria takes over the EU presidency in the second half of 2018.

Hungary to tax NGOs that 'help' migration

Ahead of elections in April, Hungary's government swings into campaign mode by proposing a new set of rules to stop illegal migration and NGOs that assist in it.

'No backsliding' on Brexit promise, Irish PM warns

Leo Varadkar, the first leader to address MEPs in a series of speeches on the EU's future, pledged to close tax loopholes, pay more into the EU budget, and keep London to its word on Northern Ireland.

Commission and council dig in on GMO opt-outs

The European Commission and the EU's national governments pass each other the buck on who should move first on a heavily-criticised proposal on the use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in food.

