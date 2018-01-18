Ticker
'Mutagenesis' falls outside EU's GMO rules, says EU top lawyer
By EUOBSERVER
The breeding method called mutagenesis is exempt from EU law regulating the authorisation of GMOs, the European Court of Justice's advocate general said on Thursday, in a non-binding opinion. Unlike GMOs, "mutagenesis doesn't entail the insertion of foreign DNA into a living organism". The case was brought to the court by France after small-scale farmers said mutagenesis carries risks for health and the environment. A formal ruling will follow.