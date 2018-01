By EUOBSERVER

The leaders of political groups in the European Parliament on Thursday postponed a decision on whether to schedule an 'impeachment vote' on Polish MEP Ryszard Czarnecki. Four group leaders want to remove his title of parliament vice-president because he used a Nazi-era slur to describe MEP Roza Thun. The decision is now scheduled for 1 February. Meanwhile, parliament president Antonio Tajani will meet both Czarnecki and Thun.