By EUOBSERVER

According to a survey conducted by consumer organisations in Belgium, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, some 45 percent of owners of a Volkswagen Group diesel car who have had the emissions cheating software removed, experienced negative changes. Of those encountering problems, 55 percent said their car had a higher fuel consumption after the update. One-third of the 10,500 surveyed consumers said they had ignored the recall after the Dieselgate scandal.