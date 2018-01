By EUOBSERVER

Some 82 percent of wealth generated last year went to the richest one percent of the global population, according to an Oxfam report released in the run-up to the World Economic Forum in Davos. It referred to data from Credit Suisse showing that 42 people now own the same wealth as the poorest half of humanity. Oxfam director, Winnie Byanyima, called it "a symptom of a failing economic system".