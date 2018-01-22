By EUOBSERVER

Despite the possible risk of arrest Catalonia's former president, Carles Puigdemont, landed on Monday morning in Copenhagen on a two-day visit including a university seminar and political talks. It is the first time that the fugitive leader has left his self-imposed exile in Belgium. Puigdemont still faces detention if he returns to Spain, but is free to travel elsewhere unless Spanish judges re-activate European and international arrest warrants against him.