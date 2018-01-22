Monday

22nd Jan 2018

Ticker

Exiled Catalan leader leaves Belgium for first time

By

Despite the possible risk of arrest Catalonia's former president, Carles Puigdemont, landed on Monday morning in Copenhagen on a two-day visit including a university seminar and political talks. It is the first time that the fugitive leader has left his self-imposed exile in Belgium. Puigdemont still faces detention if he returns to Spain, but is free to travel elsewhere unless Spanish judges re-activate European and international arrest warrants against him.

News in Brief

  1. Puigdemont proposed as sole candidate for Catalan leadership
  2. Abbas in Brussels to discuss Palestinian state recognition
  3. Exiled Catalan leader leaves Belgium for first time
  4. CSU politicians set to oppose concessions to SPD
  5. Greek mass protests against use of 'Macedonia' in name dispute
  6. Oxfam report reveals inequality as Davos elite gather
  7. Macron: France would probably have voted to quit EU
  8. Germany confirms attendance at air quality summit

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Solutions for Sustainable Cities: New Grants Awarded for Branding Projects
  2. Mission of China to the EUTrade Between China, Belt and Road Countries up 15%
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersOresund Inspires Other EU Border Regions to Work Together to Generate Growth
  4. Mission of China to the EUTrade Between China, Belt and Road Countries up 15%
  5. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Calls on EU to Sanction Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Expel Ambassadors
  6. Dialogue PlatformRoundtable on "Political Islam, Civil Islam and The West" 31 January
  7. ILGA EuropeFreedom of Movement and Same-Sex Couples in Romania – Case Update!
  8. EU2017EEEstonia Completes First EU Presidency, Introduced New Topics to the Agenda
  9. Bio-Based IndustriesLeading the Transition Towards a Post-Petroleum Society
  10. ACCAWelcomes the Start of the New Bulgarian Presidency
  11. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li and President Tusk Stress Importance of Ties at ASEM Summit
  12. EU2017EEVAT on Electronic Commerce: New Rules Adopted

Latest News

  1. How Oettinger's CO2 permit sale could fill Brexit blackhole
  2. New Polish foreign minister tries to charm EU commission
  3. Middle East, Messi and missing MEPs on agenda This WEEK
  4. Instagram and Google Plus join EU anti-hate speech drive
  5. EU wants 'entrepreneurship' in education systems
  6. UK loses EU satellite centre to Spain
  7. Pay into EU budget for market access, Macron tells May
  8. Ethiopian regime to get EU migrants' names