Ticker
Abbas in Brussels to discuss Palestinian state recognition
By EUOBSERVER
Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas is unlikely to get Palestine recognised as a state when meeting EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday. The best Abbas can hope for is progress towards an "association agreement" with the bloc, diplomats and officials told media ahead of the meeting. Without EU agreement, recognition remains in the hands of individual members, with Slovenia's parliament likely to recognise Palestine in February, Israel's Channel 10 reported.