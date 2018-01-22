By EUOBSERVER

A Hungarian public prosecutor's office on Monday ordered an investigation into Elios Innovative Ltd, a company co-owned by Istvan Tiborcz, son-in-law of Hungarian premier Viktor Orban, after a two-year investigation by OLAF, the EU's anti-fraud office, recommended legal action. OLAF found possible fraud in public procurement whereby Elios was awarded EU-financed projects. OLAF also proposed to the EU Commission to demand €43.7million back from Hungary, according to local media.