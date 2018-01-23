Ticker
France, Spain set to gain seats in post-Brexit EU parliament
By EUOBSERVER
After Brexit, France and Spain should have five additional seats in the European Parliament, according to a compromise amendment negotiated ahead of a vote in the parliament's constitutional affairs committee on Tuesday. The authors of the draft report said the total number of MEPs should be 700, but the new deal puts it at 706. Compared to the proposed redistribution, the Netherlands, Poland, Ireland, Romania also gain a seat.