By EUOBSERVER

Eurozone finance ministers formally appointed the Netherlands' Hans Vijlbrief as president of the Eurogroup working group (EWG), the body that prepares the Eurogroup meetings, on Monday. Vijlbrief, who was until then treasurer general at the Dutch ministry of finance, had been elected in December by the EWG. He will take office on 1 February, succeeding Austria's Thomas Wieser, who is retiring.