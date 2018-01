By EUOBSERVER

A Spanish judge has accused Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont of trying to boost his reputation by getting himself arrested. Judge Pablo Llarena, who refused to renew Spain's EU arrest warrant on Puigdemont as he travelled from Belgium to Denmark on Monday, said an arrest would "equip him with a justification that his absence [from Catalonia] is not a free decision as a fugitive" but had "been imposed on him".