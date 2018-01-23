Ticker
Report: EU might pay Brexit residency fees for EU citizens
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission is preparing to pay the £72 (€82) fee that the UK aims to charge EU nationals in administrative costs for post-Brexit residency applications, The Guardian, a British newspaper, reported citing EU sources. Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker reportedly voiced sympathy for the idea, which came from a European Parliament steering group, amid calculations that a family of five would face a bill of over €400.