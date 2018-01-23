By EUOBSERVER

Finnish president Sauli Niinisto might get fewer than 50 percent of the vote on Sunday, prompting a run-off, according to a poll by Accuscore for Finnish newspaper Iltalehti out on Monday. It put Niinisto at 49.2%, followed by Green candidate Pekka Haavisto (13.6%), and Paavo Vayrynen (13.2%), an independent centre-right contender. It said Laura Huhtasaari, a blonde populist sometimes called Finland's Marine Le Pen, would get 7.8%.