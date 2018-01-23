Ticker
UK to keep forces in Germany over Russia fears
By EUOBSERVER
British military chief, general Nick Carter, said Monday the UK will retain soldiers, tanks, ammunition, and fuel supplies in Germany in order to be able to respond more quickly if need be to Russian aggression in Europe. "We are actively examining the retention of infrastructure in Germany," he said, while warning of Russia's growing military might. He said Russia had acquired "eye-watering" capabilities and posed a "clear and present danger".