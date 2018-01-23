Tuesday

23rd Jan 2018

EU remove eight places from tax havens blacklist

EU finance ministers removed on Tuesday eight countries and territories from its blacklist of tax havens. They considered that Barbados, Grenada, South Korea, Macao, Mongolia, Panama, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates have taken commitments to reform their tax policies and moved them to a 'grey' list of entities that have to implement their commitments. Nine countries and territories remain on the blacklist adopted in December.

MEPs to keep 28 UK seats after Brexit

The number of French MEPs will grow from 74 to 79, while Spanish MEPs will increase in number from 54 to 59. Italy, the Netherlands, and Ireland will also get more MEPs, but Germany is already at the maximum allowed.

Norway defends new Arctic oil drilling

Norway's oil and gas is "extremely important" for Europe's energy supply, oil minister says, rejecting calls to stop drilling to prevent global warming

MEPs may bar killer drones from EU research cash

EU defence fund is expected to hand out €500m to companies across the EU if they work together on 'defence products'. Under the current proposal, the development of weapons of mass destruction would not be excluded.

Europe's social democrats are having a hard time

All across Europe, social democratic parties are struggling to stay relevant, leading to a crisis in one of the continent's oldest political ideologies. An overview of the data behind the current situation.

