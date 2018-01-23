Ticker
EU remove eight places from tax havens blacklist
By EUOBSERVER
EU finance ministers removed on Tuesday eight countries and territories from its blacklist of tax havens. They considered that Barbados, Grenada, South Korea, Macao, Mongolia, Panama, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates have taken commitments to reform their tax policies and moved them to a 'grey' list of entities that have to implement their commitments. Nine countries and territories remain on the blacklist adopted in December.