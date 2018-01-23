Ticker
Commission opens case into Polish railways state aid
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission opened Tuesday an "in-depth investigation" into 770-million zloty (€181 million) restructuring aid granted by the Polish state to the Polish Regional Railways in 2015. Competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the company had already benefitted from state support in the past and the commission needs to assess whether the funding is compatible with EU state aid rules and did not distort competition.