By EUOBSERVER

Germany should withhold selling armour upgrades to Turkey for a batch of previously sold Leopard 2-type tanks that appear to have been used in a recent military operation against Kurdish groups in Syria, German MPs have said. Norbert Roettgen, the centre-right head of the Bundetsag's foreign affairs committee, called the Turkish operation "illegal, contrary to international law and counter-productive with regard to fighting ISIS [the jihadist group]".