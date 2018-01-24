Wednesday

24th Jan 2018

EU wary of US protectionism on solar panels

By

EU countries have criticised US leader Donald Trump's plan to slap 50% tarriffs on solar panels and 30% duties on imported washing machines. "Our position is that the fewer the tariffs, the less protectionism, the better it is for the people in our countries," German acting finance minister Peter Altmaier said in Brussels Tuesday. "We're following the action from the Trump administration very closely," Swedish finance minister Magdalena Andersson said.

Lessons for EU from the Greek tragedy

The Greek crisis showed the euro is more robust than people thought and that profligate states can write off public debt without leaving the currency.

Berlusconi in Brussels on pre-election charm offensive

Berlusconi reassured EPP leaders about the reliability of his centre-right coalition with the eurosceptic Northern League against the rise of the populist Five Star movement, ahead of Italian political elections in March.

ECJ should rule against Austrian online censorship lawsuit

EU judges have an opportunity to make clear that no member state can decide what the rest of the world reads online, now that Austria's Supreme Court has referred the Glawischnig case to the European Court of Justice.

EU states loosen grip on tax havens

Finance ministers removed eight entities from the tax havens blacklist, while ruling out more transparency or sanctions - prompting criticism from tax-campaigning NGOs such as Oxfam.

Facebook promises privacy reboot ahead of new EU rules

Speaking in Brussels, Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, says the social media giant has "not done enough to stop the abuse of our technology." Her admission comes with new plans to wrestle with "bad content".

