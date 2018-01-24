By EUOBSERVER

EU countries have criticised US leader Donald Trump's plan to slap 50% tarriffs on solar panels and 30% duties on imported washing machines. "Our position is that the fewer the tariffs, the less protectionism, the better it is for the people in our countries," German acting finance minister Peter Altmaier said in Brussels Tuesday. "We're following the action from the Trump administration very closely," Swedish finance minister Magdalena Andersson said.