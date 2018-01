By EUOBSERVER

The EU's envoy to China, Hans Dietmar Schweisgut, has joined Sweden in calling on authorities to free Gui Minhai, a Swedish national bookseller living in Hong Kong who published books on the private lives of Communist Party chiefs and who was arrested last weekend. "We expect the Chinese authorities to immediately release Gui ... because he is a Swedish citizen and also a citizen of the European Union," Schweisgut said.