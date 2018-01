By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission on Wednesday fined US chipmaker Qualcomm €997 million for abuse of dominant market position. EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said that Qualcomm "illegally shut out rivals" from a chip market for five years. In particular, "Qualcomm paid billions of US dollars to a key customer, Apple, so that it would not buy from rivals." The commission had opened the case in 2015.