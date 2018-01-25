By EUOBSERVER

MEPs have postponed a debate with EU commissioner for industry Elzbieta Bienkowska on the Dieselgate emissions scandal, scheduled for Wednesday in the European Parliament's environment committee, after the commission failed to send answers to written questions in advance. A parliamentary inquiry committee into Dieselgate concluded last year that the commission and member states had been guilty of maladministration. Wednesday's debate was supposed to be about the parliament's recommendations.