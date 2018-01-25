Thursday

25th Jan 2018

Commission non-reply delays Dieselgate lessons debate

MEPs have postponed a debate with EU commissioner for industry Elzbieta Bienkowska on the Dieselgate emissions scandal, scheduled for Wednesday in the European Parliament's environment committee, after the commission failed to send answers to written questions in advance. A parliamentary inquiry committee into Dieselgate concluded last year that the commission and member states had been guilty of maladministration. Wednesday's debate was supposed to be about the parliament's recommendations.

Brexit deal not looking good

With so many vested interests, both economic and political, the negotiations with the EU are heading to a situation where the UK would remain too much involved with the EU, and paying too much.

Health inequalities are economic issue, says commissioner

Social and geographical inequalities in Europeans' health are one of the main challenges for the EU, says health commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis. He calls on finance ministers to look at the consequences for their country's economies and competitiveness.

Austria sues Commission over Hungary's nuclear plant

Anti-nuclear Austria takes the EU Commission to court over Hungary's controversial Paks II nuclear plant, financed and built by Russia. But it is the Euratom treaty itself that could be on trial.

  1. Latvia prepares new Russia sanctions
  2. Berlusconi supports Tajani for Italian PM post
  3. Top Spanish party official admits illegal financing
  5. Record high Chinese investment in Germany in 2017
  6. Merkel pushes for global trade and stronger EU in Davos
  7. Macron calls for more 'ambition' in EU
  8. Puigdemont: 'Many possibilities' to be in Catalonia for parliament vote

