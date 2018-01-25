Ticker
ECJ rules gay asylum-seekers cannot be 'tested'
By EUOBSERVER
The European Court of Justice in Luxembourg on Thursday ruled against Hungary after authorities imposed tests to determine the sexual orientation of people seeking protection because of their homosexuality. The court ruled that an asylum seeker may not be subjected to a psychological test in order to determine sexual orientation. The case stems from a Nigerian who sought asylum in Hungary, fearing persecution for his homosexuality back home.