By EUOBSERVER

Janusz Korwin-Mikke, an independent Polish MEP who was twice fined by the European Parliament for racist and sexist remarks, announced Thursday in Katowice, Poland, that he was leaving the EU scene to return to national politics ahead of 2019 elections there. "I wasted a huge amount of time in Brussels," he said, adding that he felt "exiled" in the Belgian capital and in Strasbourg, where the EU parliament also meets.