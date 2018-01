By EUOBSERVER

Maltese justice minister Owen Bonnici told civil liberties committee MEPs in Brussels on Thursday that their recent report on lawlessness in Malta was "not the correct picture". But Andrew Caruana Galizia, the son of Daphne Caruana Galizia, a Maltese journalist who was killed amid investigations into government corruption, told the euro-deputies: "Malta has become a place of crime, where money is laundered. It's toxifying European politics".