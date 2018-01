By EUOBSERVER

Finland's conservative pro-European president, Sauli Niinistoe, is on course to win a second six-year term on Sunday (28 January) with 63 percent support, according to an Yle poll published on Friday. If Niinistoe can munster over 50 percent of the vote, there will no need for a second round of the presidential elections. His closest rival, green candidate Pekka Haavisto is polling at 14 percent.