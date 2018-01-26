Friday

Knife-edge result likely in Czech presidential election

Czech voters are equally split ahead of Friday's (26 January) second round of presidential elections that pitches a pro-EU academic, Jiri Drahos, against incumbent Milos Zeman, who rejects migrants from Muslim countries, pursues warmer relations with Russia and China and hits out at the press. Zeman won the first round with 38.6 percent, while Drahos came second with 26.6 percent. Results are expected Saturday afternoon.

What to expect from Bulgaria's EU presidency?

Corruption, organised crime, lack of foreign investment and digital skills make Bulgaria an unlikely standard bearer for the EU during its presidency. But perhaps Sofia can pull it off.

EU court bars tests for gay asylum seekers

Authorities in EU countries can no longer impose controversial psychological tests to determine whether an aslyum seeker is telling the truth about their homosexuality.

EU to pump €101m into Cyprus gas network

The EU also agreed on financing a study into the Southern Gas Corridor, to send a signal that the EU is still invested in the project - but leaves questions over renewable energy sources.

EU to open way for Brexit transition talks

The UK will become a "rule-taker" during the transition period that ends on 31 December 2020 – that is the mandate EU ministers will give to EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier next week.

  1. Russia ready to cause 'thousands of deaths' in UK
  2. European CEOs praise Trump at Davos
  4. British government at odds on chancellor's 'modest' Brexit
  5. Dutch intelligence exposed Russian hackers to US
  6. Germany suspends upgrade to Turkey tanks
  7. Increased EU funding causes problems for Dutch universities
  8. Lukewarm reception for British PM at Davos

