By EUOBSERVER

Venezuela has expelled Spain's ambassador in protest at recent EU sanctions. Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro accused "imperialist" Spain and the US of trying to topple him ahead of elections due by end-of-April. "[Spanish leader] Mariano Rajoy won't make decisions in Venezuela. The people of Venezuela will," he told a rally this week. The EU has blacklisted seven senior officials after 120 people died in anti-government protests last year.